Fiji Time: 5:58 PM on Wednesday 3 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Career fair kicks off

Faria Begum
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

The Entrepreneurial & Career Fair 2017 kicked off yesterday at the University of the South Pacific's Laucala campus.

This was an initiative by USP to help their expected graduates identify prospective employment opportunities with organisations that were present at the fair.

Representatives from various organisations were present at the fair, including the Fiji Commerce Commission.

Senior human resource and training officer Shiraz Ali said with the introduction of new laws and regulations, the commission was determined to increase staff numbers.

"Basically the commission is expanding and to cater for future manpower needs, we have advertised for positions to fill," Mr Ali said.

"We are grateful to USP for providing us and accommodating the Fiji Commerce Commission and identifying potential new graduates and potential new employees," he added.

Mindpearl Fiji's human resources generalist Akisi Vugakato also shared similar sentiments and said the fair provided them a platform for recruiting purposes.

"We were looking at some prospective employees last year, we came in and we had close to a hundred students who signed up and because we usually have temporary employment towards the end of the year, majority of the students who had signed up with us last year managed to get temporary employment," Ms Vugakato said.

Students were the main benefactors of this fair as Nanise Waqa, a student studying Bachelors of Science majoring in physics and mathematics said, "I think it's really helpful because usually when we come here we are unsure as to where we are going in life but having the expo is very helpful," Ms Waqa said.

Ms Waqa also reiterated the lack of job opportunities for students who major in the field of science.

Minister for Employment and Productivity Jone Usamate launched the USP Entrepreneurial and Career Fair 2017 on Monday night.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66200.6430
JPY 54.736851.7368
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.44380.4318
NZD 0.70700.6740
AUD 0.64620.6212
USD 0.48600.4690

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Beating claims
  2. Dream road
  3. 4 years for sex assault
  4. State drops section 7
  5. Climate message
  6. Police wait for driver to recover
  7. Aussie Bushmasters for Nadi base
  8. Pillay: Farmers not happy
  9. Manpower problem for police force
  10. Press is free but frightened

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  4. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  5. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  10. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)