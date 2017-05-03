Career fair kicks off

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image First and second-year students of University of the South Pacific during the Entrepreneurial & Career Fair 2017 at USP yesterday. Picture: RAMA

The Entrepreneurial & Career Fair 2017 kicked off yesterday at the University of the South Pacific's Laucala campus.

This was an initiative by USP to help their expected graduates identify prospective employment opportunities with organisations that were present at the fair.

Representatives from various organisations were present at the fair, including the Fiji Commerce Commission.

Senior human resource and training officer Shiraz Ali said with the introduction of new laws and regulations, the commission was determined to increase staff numbers.

"Basically the commission is expanding and to cater for future manpower needs, we have advertised for positions to fill," Mr Ali said.

"We are grateful to USP for providing us and accommodating the Fiji Commerce Commission and identifying potential new graduates and potential new employees," he added.

Mindpearl Fiji's human resources generalist Akisi Vugakato also shared similar sentiments and said the fair provided them a platform for recruiting purposes.

"We were looking at some prospective employees last year, we came in and we had close to a hundred students who signed up and because we usually have temporary employment towards the end of the year, majority of the students who had signed up with us last year managed to get temporary employment," Ms Vugakato said.

Students were the main benefactors of this fair as Nanise Waqa, a student studying Bachelors of Science majoring in physics and mathematics said, "I think it's really helpful because usually when we come here we are unsure as to where we are going in life but having the expo is very helpful," Ms Waqa said.

Ms Waqa also reiterated the lack of job opportunities for students who major in the field of science.

Minister for Employment and Productivity Jone Usamate launched the USP Entrepreneurial and Career Fair 2017 on Monday night.