State told to take action

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

THE Fiji Teachers Union has called on the Ministry of Education to work on a legislation that will make it compulsory for children to attend school.

This, after several families in Ra continue to home school their children because of their religious beliefs.

Nasau district representative Meli Tokalau said attempts to persuade three families to send their children to school had proved futile.

"There have been several visits by Social Welfare representatives to these families but nothing has eventuated," he said.

FTU general secretary Agni Deo Singh said this was a serious matter that needed immediate attention.

"The decision is being made by adults without considering the future and the livelihood of the children," he said.

"We all understand that standard of living can only be improved if they have a decent education to earn a better living.

"The value of education cannot be overemphasised enough.

"The children are innocent and the State is duty bound to take some decisive action to make education compulsory and for parents to send their children to school.

"There should be a law in place to ensure that such situations can be prevented."

He added the issue needed to be curbed before it escalated further.

"Home schooling is more like socialising.

"Structured learning must be provided by trained teachers.

"Home schooling is like a step backwards back to the early days — where they are taught values and skills for subsistence living.

"Do we want to keep children in subsistence living?

"I don't think the home schooling they provide would be anywhere near adequate in ensuring a better standard of living for their children in future."

Questions sent to Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy on the matter last Thursday remained unanswered.








