PIDF and Tuvalu ink MOU

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

THE Tuvaluan Government and the Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) launched the Tuvalu National Sustainable Development Board (NSDB) in Suva yesterday.

PIDF secretary FranÃ§ois Martel said the NSDBs would ensure coherence of policy needed at national level and policy formulation and related action at the regional level.

"The NSDBs are also meant to keep the secretariat informed with the latest available information and data from the countries and to ensure that there is proper dissemination of information from the region within our member countries."

According to Mr Martel, the NSDBs would offer PIDF member countries a multi-stakeholder platform from which dialogue related to the country's development needs were addressed through a partnership of the public and private sectors and civil society.

"Because we realise that many of the problems we face today need a joint effort and everyone needs to play their part. This is an important element in the philosophy behind PIDF and quite unique in the region," he said.

Tuvalu Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga said there was still some work to be done to fully implement the board.

"We cannot say we are done by signing this paper. We need to work and move forward and we need to harness what we can," Mr Sopoaga said.








