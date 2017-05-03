Fiji Time: 5:57 PM on Wednesday 3 May

Fish, coral health checks

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

INITIAL groundwork to assess the health of coral and fish communities after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in the Northern Lau Group started this week.

The program, which will also include the island of Yacata, on the border of Northern Lau and Cakaudrove, is aimed at helping villagers establish locally managed marine areas around the islands to support food security and sustainable livelihoods.

A team from the Fisheries Ministry, Cakaudrove Provincial Office, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and the Vatuvara Foundation have been tasked to provide general awareness on natural resource management and conduct participatory mapping of community land and sea resources.

A statement from the WCS said the team would also teach villagers to learn more about traditional knowledge and practices in these islands.

The statement said another team of fish and coral experts would be undertaking surveys on coral reefs around Kaibu, Kanacea, Vatuvara, Yacata and Adavaci Islands, in Lau and Cakaudrove provinces.

"A team made up of local scientists will collect baseline data on the abundance and diversity of corals and fish species, as well as key invertebrates such as sea cucumbers which are an important source of livelihood for local communities," the statement read.

"The data will be shared back with the local communities and used to help establish locally managed marine areas around the islands to support food security and sustainable livelihoods of the people."

Meanwhile, Yacata Village headman Peni Qusa said the workshop was an eye-opener for villagers.

He said villagers often took their marine resources for granted thinking that nature would take care of itself.

Mr Qusa said the workshop also provided a platform for villagers to learn of their role in rehabilitating their fishing grounds.








