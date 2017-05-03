Abraham: More written than oral submissions

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Commerce Commission CEO Joel Abraham at a press conference. Picture: FILE

THE Fiji Commerce Commission is committed to submitting the final draft on the Landlord and Tenant Act to Parliament in July.

Commission CEO Joel Abraham said the turnover at public consultations to provide oral feedback and comments were limited, but they received many written submissions.

"Compared to oral submissions, the commission received a higher number of written submissions," he said.

"The largest number of responses was from email submissions. The Landlord and Tenant Bill secretariat team has identified key issues and summarised the same to be presented to the technical working committee."

He added many people raised concerns on unfair terms and conditions of tenancy agreements.

"Common issues identified included fair rent determination, bond processing, eviction issues and streamlining the process of enforcing rights of both landlord and tenants and shared electricity and water.

"The commission has considered the issues raised and has factored the same in the draft Landlord and Tenants Act."

He said the final draft would be submitted to the Solicitor General�s office before being tabled to Parliament.