Plan to develop church property

THE Methodist Church in Fiji plans to develop Kaba Island, off the Nadroga coast and near the Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa, for tourism purposes.

The church's communications officer Reverend James Baghwan said the church had longstanding plans to develop the island along with other church assets.

"That is the plan, but we have yet to confirm any details yet," he said.

Plans to develop the 60-acre island fell through a few years ago.

Last year the High Court in Suva ruled that the $25 million island be returned to the church after an 11-year court battle.

This was after land developer Tom Wynyard and Gulf Pacific (Fiji) Ltd attempted to force church trustees to issue a 99-year lease over the 60-acre island.

The church and Mr Wynyard entered an option agreement for the lease of the island subject to terms and conditions in 2005.

In the process of conducting works, Mr Wynyard simultaneously lodged a caveat over the title of Kaba Island and preventing the church from dealing with the land.

"There is an intention to develop all our properties," Mr Baghwan said.

"This included Kaba and Caqalai island.

"This is part of our long-term strategies."

The island is currently used for trekking and hiking by resort guests.