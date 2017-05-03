Ministry works on drug supply

/ Front page / News

FIJI is not alone in struggling to maintain adequate supplies of medicines across all of its health care facilities, says the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The ministry said in a statement that major hospitals in developed countries such as the US, Canada and Australia experienced frequent shortages and stock-outs of medicines, especially injectable drugs.

The statement said in Australia, the Government's Therapeutic Products Agency operated a 'Medicine Shortages Information Initiative' which provided online information about prescription medicine shortages.

"A recent review of the site showed that it listed 194 current shortages, the oldest of which has lasted for more than a year," the statement said.

"World Health Organization has stated shortages of medicines are a global problem and the causes are not new.

"They include manufacturing issues, increased global demand, and various supply chain disruptions."

Last week in Parliament, Health Minister Rosy Akbar reassured the ministry was working to improve the reliability of Fiji's pharmaceutical procurement and distribution system.

"I am committed to ensuring that Fijians enjoy the best possible access to essential medicines and to improving our pharmaceutical procurement and supply systems," she said.

"I wish to make it clear that the problems we face today are not new and they are problems that I am fixing, not problems that I am ignoring.

"The challenges related to stock-outs cannot, and will not, be resolved overnight — but they are challenges that my ministry and I are seeking to address with energy and enthusiasm."

Members of the public raised their concerns with this newspaper claiming they now had to purchase most medicines, which were expensive, from private pharmacies.