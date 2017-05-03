Police probe heist

/ Front page / News

POLICE have not made any arrests in the Bank of Baroda robbery case where $120,000 was believed to have been stolen.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigations continued.

"The Bank of Baroda investigation is still ongoing," she said.

Police had earlier told this newspaper three people were being questioned in relation to the incident.

Fiji Banks and Finance Sector Employees Union national secretary Salesh Naidu had earlier alleged that the bank had breached protocol by using staff to transfer huge sums of cash from a marked company vehicle on the first floor of the Sugar City Mall to the ATM.

He claimed the bank had placed the lives of employees at risk by refusing to use armoured guard services that were specialised in transferring cash and valuables.