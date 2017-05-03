Fiji Time: 5:58 PM on Wednesday 3 May

4 years for sex assault

Talebula Kate
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

A farmer was sentenced to more than four years in prison by the High Court in Suva for one count of sexual assault.

In his sentence yesterday, Justice Vincent Perera said the man, 23, had sexually assaulted a four-year-old victim on October 2, 2016.

The court heard on the said day the man removed the undergarments of the victim and touched her private parts.

Justice Perera said the maximum sentence for the offence of sexual assault was 10 years imprisonment.

However, he took into consideration the aggravating and mitigating factors.

He said the aggravating factors for the case were the victim was only four years old, the age difference of the convicted person and the victim was 19 years and that the defendant had taken advantage of the vulnerability of the child victim.

Justice Perera also stated the defence lawyer had submitted to the court the defendant was born mentally retarded with a heart problem.

He is also single and the only mitigating factor considered by the court was that he was a young first offender. The final sentence was four years and six months. The man will be eligible for parole after two years and six months.








