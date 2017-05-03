Fiji Time: 5:58 PM on Wednesday 3 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$250k charity from Hibiscus

Lice Movono
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

IN three years, the Hibiscus Events Group has distributed about a quarter of a million dollars to charity organisations, funds raised from the country's biggest beauty pageant.

At the HEGI's annual charity distribution event held in Suva yesterday afternoon, Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment Parveen Kumar said the Government would fully support the Hibiscus Festival, sponsored annually by Vodafone Fiji.

Speaking at the distribution of $136,979.00 raised at last year's festival, Mr Kumar said his ministry would always ensure the event would be promoted.

"Festivals such as Hibiscus have grown beyond expectation leading to new administration requirements including full time staff and office," he said.

"As such, township festivals must be supported because it is in line with the Government objective of promoting a common society with common aspirations."

Congratulating the HEGI for a successful year in 2016, Mr Kumar said it was through festivals such as the Hibiscus that "we have been able to get our community together for a week and have over the many years witnessed people getting together, celebrating and enjoying various multicultural events."

He said he met the Fiji Pageants Association, an association of all town festivals and urged them to design programs so its queens could be involved after the festivities have ended to promote common themes and activities.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66200.6430
JPY 54.736851.7368
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.44380.4318
NZD 0.70700.6740
AUD 0.64620.6212
USD 0.48600.4690

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Beating claims
  2. Dream road
  3. 4 years for sex assault
  4. State drops section 7
  5. Climate message
  6. Police wait for driver to recover
  7. Aussie Bushmasters for Nadi base
  8. Pillay: Farmers not happy
  9. Manpower problem for police force
  10. Press is free but frightened

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  4. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  5. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  10. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)