$250k charity from Hibiscus

IN three years, the Hibiscus Events Group has distributed about a quarter of a million dollars to charity organisations, funds raised from the country's biggest beauty pageant.

At the HEGI's annual charity distribution event held in Suva yesterday afternoon, Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment Parveen Kumar said the Government would fully support the Hibiscus Festival, sponsored annually by Vodafone Fiji.

Speaking at the distribution of $136,979.00 raised at last year's festival, Mr Kumar said his ministry would always ensure the event would be promoted.

"Festivals such as Hibiscus have grown beyond expectation leading to new administration requirements including full time staff and office," he said.

"As such, township festivals must be supported because it is in line with the Government objective of promoting a common society with common aspirations."

Congratulating the HEGI for a successful year in 2016, Mr Kumar said it was through festivals such as the Hibiscus that "we have been able to get our community together for a week and have over the many years witnessed people getting together, celebrating and enjoying various multicultural events."

He said he met the Fiji Pageants Association, an association of all town festivals and urged them to design programs so its queens could be involved after the festivities have ended to promote common themes and activities.