High Court to give ruling

Talebula Kate
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

HIGH Court judge Justice Thusara Rajasinghe will hand down his judgment for six former Public Works Department workers and a businessman tomorrow.

The former workers of PWD — Ana Laqere, Amelia Vunisea, Laisa Halafi, Vaciseva Lagai, Vilisi Tuitavuki and Kiniviliame Taviraki — were all found guilty of the charges they are facing by all the five assessors of the trial on Monday.

It is alleged that the six, in abuse of their office, caused a loss to PWD of a sum of $362,944.37 in 2010.

The former workers allegedly did arbitrary acts for the purpose of gain in facilitating the processing of false payments to be made to three companies namely Ontime Stationery Supplies, Shavel Stationery Supplies and Phoenix Hardware Engineering and Supplies Ltd, which were owned by Shalveen Narayan who is the seventh accused in the case.

Narayan pleaded guilty to the charges and is awaiting sentence.

Laqere was found guilty on one count of abuse of office and 35 counts of causing a loss while Vunisea was guilty on one count of abuse of office and 34 counts of causing a loss

Third accused Halafi was found guilty on one count of abuse of office, 13 counts of causing a loss and one count of obtaining a financial advantage

Lagai was found guilty on one count of abuse of office and nine counts of causing a loss and Tuitavuki was guilty on one count of abuse of office and five counts of causing a loss

Taviraki was found guilty on one count of abuse of office and two counts of causing a loss.

The judgment will be delivered at 10.30am at the High Court in Suva.








