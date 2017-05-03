Fiji Time: 5:57 PM on Wednesday 3 May

'Change payment system'

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

SUGARCANE farmers who participated in consultations on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill in Sigatoka yesterday said they were not interested in reforms that did not address "bread and butter" issues.

"We don't want grants and we don't want handouts, we want to be paid fairly for our tonnage," said Velaydan Pillay, a farmer from Malomalo.

"We work hard and get paid peanuts so what we are asking for is to remove grants and give us a fair price for our cane."

The majority of farmers attending the meeting also called on Government to change the payment system.

They said the current system of five payments over 15 months should be changed to two big payments — one at the beginning of the season and one before the start of the crushing season. Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson Lorna Eden said the views and requests by the growers would be included in their report to Parliament.








