'Promise' of minimum price highlighted

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

NADI sugarcane growers have called on Government to live up to its promise of giving farmers a minimum guaranteed price of $85 per tonne.

This was expressed by farmers during consultation on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill yesterday.

Kamlesh Kumar, a grower from Nawaicoba said a lot of promises were made before elections and farmers were still waiting for the Government to make good on its word.

"The Fiji First party made a promise of a minimum guaranteed price of $85 a tonne," he said.

"When will this come into practice, election is just around the corner."

Lautoka Cane Producers Association president Parbindar Singh echoed Mr Kumar's sentiments.

"We don't need cane planting grants, what we need is a minimum guaran

teed price," he said.

"We were looking at $100 per tonne but we understand that this could be difficult so we have proposed starting at $85 per tonne

and then increasing this over time."

The Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson Lorna Eden said the views of all farmers had been noted.








