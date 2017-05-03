Fiji Time: 5:58 PM on Wednesday 3 May

Leaders end services to Anglican Church

Alisi Vucago
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

THE leader of the Anglican Church in the Diocese of Polynesia, Archbishop Winston Halapua announced yesterday that his service for the church would come to an end in August next year.

Mr Halapua said it was a tremendous privilege and a real blessing to be called from New Zealand, where he taught at the University of Auckland, to help rebuild Fiji in 2010 to a new direction of common work.

"God has gifted us with something so unique in the people, the beauty of the environment, our ancestors, and the way how we see our future generations and our blessed homes," he said.

"If only the church can contribute something to the beauty of what is already given by God and that's the joy and what I retire with as I thank God for the golden opportunity I was given, to engage in the work of this country which I claim and celebrate."

Also coming to his retirement age is the Right Reverend and assistant Bishop Apimeleki Qiliho.

Mr Qiliho said his work focused on being the Bishop's second eyes and whatever the Bishop missed, he helped capture.

"The biggest challenge for me is when the church lives in the work, you need to project a way of life," he said.

"You may ask me what way of life and the only way of life is the way of Jesus.

"There is so much on the work we would like to live on our own but at the beginning of the day we are Christians and at the end of the day we are something else.

"The challenge is we need to be real, if we have to live and carry the life of Christ."








