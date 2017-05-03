Plea to canegrowers

/ Front page / News

"WORK with us to highlight the issues so we can revive the sugar industry together."

This was the message from Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson Lorna Eden to sugarcane growers in Sigatoka who attended consultations on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill yesterday. She made the comment after farmers criticised the consultation process and the proposed reforms under the new Bill.

"This is the 17th consultation meeting so we understand your frustration," she said.

"I might not be a farmer and you are not an economist so there's no need to challenge us. "We are here to hear your views and to put them in a report to Parliament.

"We understand your frustration and we have to work together to fix this industry because if it continues as it is, it could collapse and the 200,000 people who depend on it could lose their jobs."

About 150 growers who attended the consultation at Tuva Primary School expressed concerns about the composition of the Sugar Cane Growers Council, proposed amendments to laws governing who could amend the Master Award and the proposal to bring the Sugar Industry Tribunal and Sugar Research Institute of Fiji under the auspices of the Fiji Sugar Corporation.