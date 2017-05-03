Fiji Time: 5:57 PM on Wednesday 3 May

Police wait for driver to recover

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

A 22-year-old woman was hospitalised at Lautoka after an accident outside Nadi Town on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the woman allegedly lost control of the vehicle she was driving when it collided with a bus on its way to Sigatoka.

"At the moment, we can't release any further details because we will have to wait until after she is discharged before we can ask her questions," she said.

"She allegedly lost control and collided head on with the bus but we need to wait and get her statement as well."

The woman was travelling with her husband when the incident happened.

Both were rushed to the Nadi Hospital but the woman had to be transferred to Lautoka Hospital because of the severity of her injuries.








