Fiji Time: 5:58 PM on Wednesday 3 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Beating claims

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

POLICE investigations into a police brutality claim in Lautoka is still in progress, says police spokesperson Ana Naisoro.

Three men claimed they were punched, kicked and beaten with an iron rod at the Lautoka Police Station last week after they were picked up by a police patrol team while walking home from the city.

One of the men, Mosese Cakau, had visible injuries on his face and head. He claimed they were not told why they were being taken to the station where they were handcuffed and interrogated.

He said the officers asked why they were standing by the roadside at Vitogo Pde.

He claimed the officers pulled down their pants and hit them with iron rods. None of the three men were charged and were released after the alleged assault.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66200.6430
JPY 54.736851.7368
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.44380.4318
NZD 0.70700.6740
AUD 0.64620.6212
USD 0.48600.4690

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Beating claims
  2. Dream road
  3. 4 years for sex assault
  4. State drops section 7
  5. Climate message
  6. Police wait for driver to recover
  7. Aussie Bushmasters for Nadi base
  8. Pillay: Farmers not happy
  9. Manpower problem for police force
  10. Press is free but frightened

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  4. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  5. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  10. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)