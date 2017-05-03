Beating claims

/ Front page / News

POLICE investigations into a police brutality claim in Lautoka is still in progress, says police spokesperson Ana Naisoro.

Three men claimed they were punched, kicked and beaten with an iron rod at the Lautoka Police Station last week after they were picked up by a police patrol team while walking home from the city.

One of the men, Mosese Cakau, had visible injuries on his face and head. He claimed they were not told why they were being taken to the station where they were handcuffed and interrogated.

He said the officers asked why they were standing by the roadside at Vitogo Pde.

He claimed the officers pulled down their pants and hit them with iron rods. None of the three men were charged and were released after the alleged assault.