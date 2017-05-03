Pillay: Farmers not happy

/ Front page / News

A SIGATOKA sugarcane farmer yesterday told a group of parliamentarians that farmers were not happy with the way Government dealt with issues concerning farmers.

Velaydan Pillay drew the applause of about 100 growers attending consultations on two sugar Bills — the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill and Sugar Cane Growers Fund Amendment Bill — when he made the comment.

"When issues are raised and when a petition was signed by more than 400 farmers about the Penang mill in Rakiraki, they laugh at it and make fun of it and they throw out our petitions, we are not happy about that," he said.

"My gross income from cane is $7000 and after all expenses I receive $3000.

"Government ministers and cane producers association board members get big incomes.

"Meanwhile, a lot of us are living below the poverty line. We can't make a living out of cane alone. We have to farm other crops or do other things just to survive. The cost of cane production and cost of living has gone up but what we receive has not gone up.

"How is this fair?"

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson Lorna Eden said Mr Pillay's views had been noted.

The event at Tuva Primary School allowed the public to participate in the third round of consultations on the two Bills.

Ms Eden said farmers' views from the first two consultations had resulted in a lot of changes to the proposed two Bills.

She said media coverage of farmers' views had resulted in the changes.