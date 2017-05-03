Fiji Time: 5:57 PM on Wednesday 3 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

State drops section 7

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

GOVERNMENT has removed a section of the proposed Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill because of overwhelming opposition during two earlier consultations with farmers.

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson Lorna Eden informed growers at the third round of consultations in Sigatoka yesterday that Section 7, titled Restrictions on Industrial Action, had been taken out.

While confirming this to this newspaper, she said Government had struck the section out because of overwhelming opposition to that part of the Bill.

"We held discussions with Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan and Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark and we were informed that Section 7 has been completely removed," she said.

"It was important that growers and industry stakeholders were made aware of this because it clearly shows that we are listening to what the farmers are saying."

During the consultation at Tuva Primary School, she also mentioned that Government intended to remove another proposal under the reform Bill.

"This is still being discussed and pending the outcome of this consultation, the intent is to remove the requirement under the Bill for the Commissioners Northern and Western to be part of the Sugar Cane Growers Council Board."

Farmers attending the consultation in Sigatoka welcomed the removal of Section 7.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66200.6430
JPY 54.736851.7368
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.44380.4318
NZD 0.70700.6740
AUD 0.64620.6212
USD 0.48600.4690

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Beating claims
  2. Dream road
  3. 4 years for sex assault
  4. State drops section 7
  5. Climate message
  6. Police wait for driver to recover
  7. Aussie Bushmasters for Nadi base
  8. Pillay: Farmers not happy
  9. Manpower problem for police force
  10. Press is free but frightened

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  4. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  5. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  10. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)