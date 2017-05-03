State drops section 7

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Bala Dass speaks during the consultation on proposed Reforms of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill at Korovuto College in Nadi yesterday during the morning session of the consultations. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

GOVERNMENT has removed a section of the proposed Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill because of overwhelming opposition during two earlier consultations with farmers.

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson Lorna Eden informed growers at the third round of consultations in Sigatoka yesterday that Section 7, titled Restrictions on Industrial Action, had been taken out.

While confirming this to this newspaper, she said Government had struck the section out because of overwhelming opposition to that part of the Bill.

"We held discussions with Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan and Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark and we were informed that Section 7 has been completely removed," she said.

"It was important that growers and industry stakeholders were made aware of this because it clearly shows that we are listening to what the farmers are saying."

During the consultation at Tuva Primary School, she also mentioned that Government intended to remove another proposal under the reform Bill.

"This is still being discussed and pending the outcome of this consultation, the intent is to remove the requirement under the Bill for the Commissioners Northern and Western to be part of the Sugar Cane Growers Council Board."

Farmers attending the consultation in Sigatoka welcomed the removal of Section 7.