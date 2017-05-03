Bridge set for repairs

/ Front page / News

THE FIJI Roads Authority will soon begin work on the deck and corroded steel columns of the Labasa Bridge.

A statement from the authority's contractor, Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH), revealed parallel works on these parts of the bridge would cost about $600,000.

FHH special projects manager Eddie De Vries said work on the two major issues would be completed by the end of this month.

"The concrete columns supporting the bridge are bursting apart and the reinforcing steel in the concrete is corroding, making the concrete spall leaving a weakened column," he said.

"The deck is showing serious signs of fatigue (cracks) and the repair involves placing an additional concrete layer on to the existing bridge. This deck will be 'tied' to the existing deck by means of 1450 steel bars immersed in the new concrete."

Mr De Vries said the repairs proposed for the columns involved bolting steel supports to the columns and sharing the support of the bridge to the pile cap.

"Initially, we were going to add support to four columns but this has been increased to eight columns and we are now looking at doing all 12 columns," he said.

"Labasa is the biggest town in Vanua Levu and in the most populated province of Macuata that has a population of 72,000. The bridge, located by the town, is the key link to the Labasa sugar mill."

Mr De Vries said metal fatigue could be caused by either corrosion or traffic overload.

FHH is contracted by FRA to implement its maintenance program, providing road access in the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.