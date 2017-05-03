Aussie Bushmasters for Nadi base

/ Front page / News

THREE of the 10 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles purchased by the Fijian Government from Australia are expected to arrive in the country this week.

Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola said seven of the vehicles had been transported to the Golan Heights for peacekeeping personnel serving there.

Ratu Inoke said the three Bushmasters brought to Fiji would be used for predeployment training, adding the vehicles will contribute to humanitarian emergencies to ensure responses during natural disasters are strengthened.

He said the vehicles could now enable the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to play a bigger role in natural disasters.

"The three vehicles destined to arrive in Nadi sometime this week will be based at the Black Rock Camp at Votualevu, Nadi.

"We paid for three or four vehicles while the Australian Government generously offered the rest free.

"The prices of the vehicles are confidential, but we managed to purchase them at a very cheap price through a very generous deal that was offered to us by the Government of Australia."

Ratu Inoke said the acquisition of the armoured vehicles was an initiative under the Defence Co-operation Program.