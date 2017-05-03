Fiji Time: 5:58 PM on Wednesday 3 May

Drivers seek policy review

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force is reviewing policies on disciplinary cases of police vehicle drivers.

Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola said under the policy, police drivers were tried twice for offences and this amounted to double jeopardy.

Ratu Inoke said personnel were tried under the Police Act within the police force before they were tried again under the Land Transport Act in open court.

"I have been informed by police liaison officers that the Commissioner of Police is reviewing the policy because it amounts to double jeopardy," he said.

"Double jeopardy is a procedural defence that prevents an accused person from being tried again on the same charges and on the same facts, following a valid acquittal or conviction.

"These policies have been in the Fiji Police Force for years now and need to be reviewed because they are outdated."

During a talanoa session yesterday at Labasa Police Station a police driver told Ratu Inoke and his team that police drivers were unfairly treated because they were disciplined twice if they committed any traffic offences while handling police vehicles.

Drivers told Ratu Inoke that they were tried under the Police Act first for disciplinary proceedings.

They said after that they were tried in court under the LTA Act.

Addressing Ratu Inoke yesterday drivers who wished to remain anonymous said life was really hard for police drivers.

During the discussion Ratu Inoke was informed by police liaison officers from his office that the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho was reviewing the policy.








