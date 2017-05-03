Fiji Time: 5:58 PM on Wednesday 3 May

Manpower problem for police force

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, May 03, 2017

POLICE stations in the country have a dire need for more manpower, says Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola.

Ratu Inoke said most stations and police posts were poorly manned with manpower that was a far cry from the standard manpower requirements.

He said the standard manpower requirement according to the police officer to populace ratio is 1:400.

"During my tour this week I leant that the ratio of police officers to manpower in Nabouwalu is 1:900," he said. "In Lekutu the ratio was worse it was 1:1000 plus.

"During my tour of the Labasa Police Station today I learnt they have a ratio of 1:537."

Ratu Inoke said Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho was working on a manpower structure that was to be submitted soon to the Ministry of Economy.

"I remember during my address in Parliament that I had highlighted the fact that police stations and posts in the country were undermanned," he said. "I am aware that the Police Commissioner submitted a proposed structure some time this week.

"However, we are hoping and praying that police stations and posts get the manpower requirements they want."

Speaking to personnel during his tour of the Labasa Police Station yesterday, Ratu Inoke praised them for their work, adding that they should continue with their good work.

Ratu Inoke told police officers that they needed to treat members of the public with respect at all times, adding that they were the reason that police stations and posts existed giving them employment.








