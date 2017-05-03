Flotsam AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Times prides itself on being able to meet some very pressing deadlines.

However sometimes we do see deadlines that are a bit of a stretch.

Beachcomber heard this story of an impossible deadline from a staff member.

After a long day at the office, staff of the paper waited patiently on the company transport to take them to their individual homes.

As the transport vehicle passed CWMH, a staff member requested the driver to pull over so that he could use the ATM.

While the other passengers waited, a taxi parked on the opposite side of the road, the driver got out and walked up to The Fiji Times-marked vehicle.

After a knock on the door to attract the attention of the passengers, he politely asked for a copy of the newspaper ... the next day's newspaper!

The staff members had to explain through stifled laughter that the newspaper had just begun printing and would not be available until the early hours of the next morning.

We've heard of an early edition before but this one might be pushing it a little.