Dream road

VILLAGERS of Nakida in Naitasiri and their forefathers have always dreamt of a road connecting them to the rest of the world.

This is about to come true with the Fiji Roads Authority yesterday confirming that construction of the first phase of the Nakorosule and Nawaisomo road will begin soon.

Being connected means the villagers won't have to repeat what they did last month — building 41 bamboo rafts and travelling over two days to transport housing materials.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson confirmed tenders for the construction of the road from Nakorosule to Nawaisomo would be out this month.

Mr Hutchinson said the commissioner central determined the priority projects in the Central Division.

"The FRA signed memorandums of understanding with all commissioners in January 2016. The commissioners review and set priorities and the FRA works on those priorities," he said.

The village is accessible by foot from Nabulini in Wainibuka, hiking through the rugged terrain crossing Nalawa district in Ra, Wainibuka district in Tailevu and ending up at the district of Nagonenicolo in Naitasiri.

Nakida Village is also the last village of Naitasiri in the district and this route can take as long as six hours on foot.

Another route is following the Waicakena river, which feeds on to the raging Wainimala River.

This trip begins on foot, or horseback or by a bamboo raft from Nakorosule Village or Waibalavu Village where the road ends.

Last month about 10 young men from the village helped transport housing supplies from Nakorosule following the Waicakena river to reach Nakida Village.

"It took us one day to make the bilibili (bamboo raft), two days to transport the materials up, and another day to unload all the supplies," said Laisenia Senokonoko, the village headman.

In total, Mr Senokonoko said they had to drag 41 bamboo rafts for loading housing material given by the non-government organisation Oxford Committee for Famine Relief (Oxfam).

He said the young men braved the cold Waicakena river and the strong currents while transporting the supplies to the village.

"We could not wear gumboots because it would slow us down, so we did it barefoot, of course there were injuries but that did not stop us.

"We dragged all the housing material up and when we reached the village, it took us another two days to rest before resuming work because we were all tired."

The young men of Nakida were assisted by villagers of Nakorosule, Nawaisomo and Wairuarua.