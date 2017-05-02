Fiji Time: 10:10 PM on Tuesday 2 May

Naitasiri women happy to meet Speaker

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

Update: 7:46PM WOMEN in the interior of Naitasiri are proud to see a woman head the Fijian Parliament.

According to a statement released by the Fijian Parliament Office, women from of Lutu Village in Naitasiri who met with the Speaker of the House, Dr. Jiko Luveni said they saw her as 'one of our own'.

"Women are always looked down upon; we are only seen in the kitchen and doing trivial work. But we are so happy that one of our own is the Speaker of Parliament," 61-year old Torika Rokotunisau reportedly made this comment after the Meet the Speaker program that was held in her village today.

According to a Parliament Office statement, the women also spoke of their happiness to be able to meet the woman they only ever saw on television.

"For us women, we never dreamt that one of our own will reach such high office. We are so happy for Hon. Dr Luveni to be the Speaker of Parliament and being a leader in our in Parliament.  This program is new to us, to have the Speaker come down to our village. We only see her on television but to see her in real person brings so much joy to the villagers, especially women," Mrs Rokotunisau said.

The statement quotes Lutu village headman Tevita Raisuqe as being thankful his village was chosen to be part of the Meet the Speaker program.

"This program has enabled us to hear from the Speaker on why and how she controls the debate in Parliament," the parliament statement quotes Raisuqe as saying.

"Our children were also fortunate to hear the presentation today about the Speaker and the role and works of Parliament."








