Health officials get work safety training

Update: 7:36PM OCCUPATIONAL hazards will be better addressed, the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate said today.
He said the strategies were being developed and implemented
in the workplaces to minimize risks.
According to a Department of Information statement, the workshop
would go on for four days.
"Such workshops help to build the capacity of Fiji's OHS
practitioners in the detection of new hazards, emerging risks, the
identification of hazardous sectors, developing of preventive measures as well
as implementation of policies, systems and programs at the enterprise,
community and also at national level," Mr Usamate said.
"With better
understanding of such workshops, risks can be reduced or eliminated and brought
under control. This is one of the reasons why I find this training workshop
particularly important."