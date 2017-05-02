Health officials get work safety training

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Health officials at the Occupational Health services and Hygiene Training held in Suva today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:36PM OCCUPATIONAL hazards will be better addressed, the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate said today.

He said the strategies were being developed and implemented in the workplaces to minimize risks.

According to a Department of Information statement, the workshop would go on for four days.

"Such workshops help to build the capacity of Fiji's OHS practitioners in the detection of new hazards, emerging risks, the identification of hazardous sectors, developing of preventive measures as well as implementation of policies, systems and programs at the enterprise, community and also at national level," Mr Usamate said.

"With better understanding of such workshops, risks can be reduced or eliminated and brought under control. This is one of the reasons why I find this training workshop particularly important."