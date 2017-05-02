Entrepreneurship important for development

Update: 7:27PM THE Government of Fiji is interested in entrepreneurship because it wants graduates to see themselves as employers and not just employees, an important part of economic and social development.
Mr Usamate urged employers and organisational
representatives to be committed to this initiative by the University and help
to provide employment opportunities to USP graduates.
"Like all other institutions of higher learning, USP
constantly faces the challenge of providing the best career opportunities to
match with students' career choices in the employment market."
"The launching of the 2017 USP Entrepreneurial and Career
Fair tonight is appreciated and it follows on from the event which was launched
in 2013. It is testimony to the commitment and vision of this institution in
providing a platform for aspiring graduates," Mr Usamate said.
Meanwhile USP Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Richard Coll,
Learning and Teaching and Student Services in welcoming Mr Usamate said the
Fiji Government has always been very supportive of this annual programme.
"Careers is always a major focus of USP as we address the
needs of the region but also a measure of the evaluation of USP's programmes in
terms of how relevant these are in meeting jobs in the market. This is why we
conduct this Fair," Mr Coll said.
The launch was attended by representatives from Government
ministries, the corporate sector, employers, sponsors, invited guests and staff
and students.
The week-long Career Fair will include an Employer
Exposition with 60 top employers in the country, lunch time seminars on Career
Choices and presentations on starting your own business.