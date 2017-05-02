Entrepreneurship important for development

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Labour minister Jone Usamate at the career fair launch. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:27PM THE Government of Fiji is interested in entrepreneurship because it wants graduates to see themselves as employers and not just employees, an important part of economic and social development.

Mr Usamate urged employers and organisational representatives to be committed to this initiative by the University and help to provide employment opportunities to USP graduates.

"Like all other institutions of higher learning, USP constantly faces the challenge of providing the best career opportunities to match with students' career choices in the employment market."

"The launching of the 2017 USP Entrepreneurial and Career Fair tonight is appreciated and it follows on from the event which was launched in 2013. It is testimony to the commitment and vision of this institution in providing a platform for aspiring graduates," Mr Usamate said.

Meanwhile USP Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Richard Coll, Learning and Teaching and Student Services in welcoming Mr Usamate said the Fiji Government has always been very supportive of this annual programme.

"Careers is always a major focus of USP as we address the needs of the region but also a measure of the evaluation of USP's programmes in terms of how relevant these are in meeting jobs in the market. This is why we conduct this Fair," Mr Coll said.

The launch was attended by representatives from Government ministries, the corporate sector, employers, sponsors, invited guests and staff and students.

The week-long Career Fair will include an Employer Exposition with 60 top employers in the country, lunch time seminars on Career Choices and presentations on starting your own business.