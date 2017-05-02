USP meets with New Zealand foreign office

Update: 7:24PM A HIGH level University of the South Pacific was delegation was hosted to a consultation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) in New Zealand recently.
Led by USP Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra, the
delegation had positive discussions with senior MFAT officials led by Jonathan
Kings, Deputy Secretary, Pacific and Development Group, on strategic issues
relating to Regional Education and Skills Development; Regionalism and
Partnership; Performance and Accountability; and the New Zealand-USP
Partnership.
Mr Kings while welcoming the Fijian delegation said New
Zealand is comfortable with USP's strategic positioning within the regional
architecture as a provider of quality higher education and enabler of regional
integration.
He said the USP plays a key role in fostering regionalism by
implementing the priorities of the regional leaders through the Framework for
Pacific Regionalism and its cooperation with other regional agencies under the
Council of the Regional Organisations of the Pacific (CROP) mechanism.
Professor Chandra thanked Mr Kings for this important and
strategic consultation and acknowledged the presence of senior MFAT officials
including those from Suva, adding that their regular consultations have proven
valuable in the past.
The HLC with New Zealand is an annual bilateral event to
deliberate on strategic level discussions between the two long-standing
partners as well as discuss progress and challenges of the University towards
the implementation of its Strategic Plan (2013-2018).