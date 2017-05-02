USP meets with New Zealand foreign office

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Head of MFAT delegation Jonathan Kings, Deputy Secretary, Pacific and Development Group (2nd from left) and Professor Rajesh Chandra, USP VC with members of the University's delegation. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:24PM A HIGH level University of the South Pacific was delegation was hosted to a consultation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) in New Zealand recently.

Led by USP Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra, the delegation had positive discussions with senior MFAT officials led by Jonathan Kings, Deputy Secretary, Pacific and Development Group, on strategic issues relating to Regional Education and Skills Development; Regionalism and Partnership; Performance and Accountability; and the New Zealand-USP Partnership.

Mr Kings while welcoming the Fijian delegation said New Zealand is comfortable with USP's strategic positioning within the regional architecture as a provider of quality higher education and enabler of regional integration.

He said the USP plays a key role in fostering regionalism by implementing the priorities of the regional leaders through the Framework for Pacific Regionalism and its cooperation with other regional agencies under the Council of the Regional Organisations of the Pacific (CROP) mechanism.

Professor Chandra thanked Mr Kings for this important and strategic consultation and acknowledged the presence of senior MFAT officials including those from Suva, adding that their regular consultations have proven valuable in the past.

The HLC with New Zealand is an annual bilateral event to deliberate on strategic level discussions between the two long-standing partners as well as discuss progress and challenges of the University towards the implementation of its Strategic Plan (2013-2018).