Fiji Time: 10:10 PM on Tuesday 2 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Forest monitoring talks begin

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

Update: 7:07PM CONSULTATIONS on the forest carbon measuring, reporting and verification (MRV) capability was initiated to establish Fiji's National Forest Monitoring System (NFMS) in Suva yesterday.

"This will benefit Fiji as a whole and not for REDD+ purposes only but the consultancy will also develop reference level of emissions from the forestry sector," he said.-

"The measurement of carbon changes will deliver proof of Fiji's success in managing its land and resources in a more sustainable way."-

Participants at the workshop were members of the MRV Consultant represented by the University of Hamburg, the REDD+ steering committee members, representatives of NGOs and Government Agencies.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66200.6430
JPY 54.736851.7368
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.44380.4318
NZD 0.70700.6740
AUD 0.64620.6212
USD 0.48600.4690

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Forging a special bond
  2. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst
  3. Have a say
  4. Bus crashes into parked car
  5. Chests remain under water
  6. Growing ventures
  7. Missing Ra teenager, found
  8. Outbreaks, delays blamed for shortage
  9. Not a matter of faith
  10. Pageant battle kicks off

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  5. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  8. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  9. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  10. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)