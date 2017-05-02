Forest monitoring talks begin

Update: 7:07PM CONSULTATIONS on the forest carbon measuring, reporting and verification (MRV) capability was initiated to establish Fiji's National Forest Monitoring System (NFMS) in Suva yesterday.
"This will benefit Fiji as a whole and not for REDD+
purposes only but the consultancy will also develop reference level of
emissions from the forestry sector," he said.-
"The measurement of carbon changes will deliver proof
of Fiji's success in managing its land and resources in a more sustainable
way."-
Participants at the workshop were members of the MRV
Consultant represented by the University of Hamburg, the REDD+ steering
committee members, representatives of NGOs and Government Agencies.