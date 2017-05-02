Forest monitoring talks begin

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:07PM CONSULTATIONS on the forest carbon measuring, reporting and verification (MRV) capability was initiated to establish Fiji's National Forest Monitoring System (NFMS) in Suva yesterday.

"This will benefit Fiji as a whole and not for REDD+ purposes only but the consultancy will also develop reference level of emissions from the forestry sector," he said.-

"The measurement of carbon changes will deliver proof of Fiji's success in managing its land and resources in a more sustainable way."-

Participants at the workshop were members of the MRV Consultant represented by the University of Hamburg, the REDD+ steering committee members, representatives of NGOs and Government Agencies.