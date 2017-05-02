Fiji Time: 10:10 PM on Tuesday 2 May

NGO body opens northwest Pacific office

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

Update: 6:57PM NON Government organisations working in the northern Pacific are now a little bit more connected to colleagues in the south after an office for their umbrella body was opened in Guam this past week.

The partnership was made possible by liaison made on PIANGO's behalf by Payuta Incorporated, the umbrella body of Guam NGOs.

PIANGO said the new "Pacific Partnership Office" was officially opened last week by its executive director, Emele Duituturaga and Payuta Inc Vice Chair, Theresa Arriola and Westcare Foundation Chief Operating Officer, Maurice Lee.

"PIANGO is grateful to Payuta Inc -  our Guam national liaison unit (NLU) who facilitated the connection to Westcare Foundation. Westcare has availed a structured space and office which we will be sharing with Payuta Inc. Westcare will also be recruiting a programme officer to operate from the hub," Ms Duituturaga said.

"For a while now, our NLUs in the Northern Pacific have been calling for support and connections with the rest of their Pacific family particularly as they juggle the demands of a changing world."

The Pacific Partnership Office, located in Hagatna, Guam will house efforts towards regionalism including activities which link national activities of CSOs to regional and international levels.

"This is a reminder that much of what we do at the regional and global levels do not directly impact on the work of CSOs out here unless we spend time with them to explain the connection," Ms Duituturaga said.  

"The establishment of this office echoes the commitment that the PIANGO family has to unifying regional consciousness that should inspire Pacific leaders in all sectors."








