Join Viber, Ratu Inoke tells cops

Update: 6:32PM POLICE in the North have been advised by the Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola to join the social media platform, Viber to ease communications in the force.

Speaking to officers at Labasa Police Station while on an official tour of the Northern division, Ratu Inoke told the officers to set up a Viber Chat group between officers.

Ratu Inoke told police officers during his tour of the Labasa Police Station today that their counterparts in the West had their own chat groups.

"It would ease discussions for operations," he told personnel.