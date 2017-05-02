Miss Fiji for Miss World

Update: 6:24PM TWENTY five year old Nanise Rainima is not a stranger to Fiji, having been one of those rare few to have carried the unofficial title of Fiji's sweetheart.
The former Miss Fiji comes into the limelight again as one of the 15
finalists of the Miss World Fiji Pageant, the local qualifier to one of the world's
oldest pageant which will take place in China towards the end of the year.
"I am very excited to be on the Miss World Fiji platforms,
its one of things I had been looking forward to this year," Ms Rainima said.
"I want to help others learn a little bit more about my
culture and I also hope to learn more about myself and the other contestants."
Ms Rainima was Miss Hibiscus 2014 and went onto be the last
young woman from the capital city to represent the country to the Miss Pacific
Islands pageant before the Miss Fiji Pageant in 2015.
The full time missionary who was educated at Suva Grammar
School before graduating with a science degree from the University of the South
Pacific said she wanted people to see her participation in the international
pageant as a sign that there were a lot of opportunities for young women.
"I think that when you are given the right platform and opportunities,
you can take it and use it to talk about your culture and your country which is
what I would love to be able to do," she said.
"More importantly, this is an opportunity to learn about
other people and understand why we have so many differences so we can learn to
appreciate them."
A native of Namuka Village in Nakelo, Tailevu and a vasu of
the chiefly island of Bau, Ms Rainima is best known for her trademark
traditional itaukei hairstyle, the "buiniga".
She is a gifted musician, plays several instruments and has
been the mistress of ceremony at several public events including the Fiji
Performing Rights Association Music Awards Nominees Announcement Show 2016.
"I'd love to show that Fiji's creative arts is a huge part of the young generation that brings to light a fusion of our culture and the time we live in through the personalities of individuals as they express themselves in different forms of art."