Nausori water supply disruptions planned

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

Update: 6:15PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers leaving in areas in and near Nausori that water supply would be disrupted this Friday, May 5 from 9am to 5pm.

In a statement, the WAF confirmed that the interruption in supply is a result of a major repair on transmission mains from Waila treatment plant to Raralevu reservoir.

The areas affected include Dilkusha, Sawani, Nausori airport, all areas supplied from Raralevu reservoir, Rewa delta, Lakena Hill 1 and 2,  Wainibokasi, Burebasaga, Buiduna Area, Vuci Rd and Visama road, Naduru road, Nakelo and Wainibokasi road, Naikele, Tikina Tokatoka and Tikina o Noco, Raralevu Village, Nasilai, Naselai, Natogadravu, Nadali road, Bau road, Kasavu, Vunivivi, Nausori town, Vusua, Namata village, Vunimono, Naila, Dravo, Mokani, Ovea, Cautata, Vatoa, Bau Island, Nakoroivau, Namuka, Waikete, Vunivaivai, Muana, Visama, Nakelo, Kuiva and Verata.

The authority is kindly advising its customers residing in the areas listed above to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

And the supply of water is expected to be gradually restored from 6pm on Friday evening.








