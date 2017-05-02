Nausori water supply disruptions planned

Update: 6:15PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers leaving in areas in and near Nausori that water supply would be disrupted this Friday, May 5 from 9am to 5pm.
In a statement, the WAF confirmed that the interruption in
supply is a result of a major repair on transmission mains from Waila treatment
plant to Raralevu reservoir.
The areas affected include Dilkusha, Sawani, Nausori
airport, all areas supplied from Raralevu reservoir, Rewa delta, Lakena Hill 1
and 2, Wainibokasi, Burebasaga, Buiduna
Area, Vuci Rd and Visama road, Naduru road, Nakelo and Wainibokasi road,
Naikele, Tikina Tokatoka and Tikina o Noco, Raralevu Village, Nasilai, Naselai,
Natogadravu, Nadali road, Bau road, Kasavu, Vunivivi, Nausori town, Vusua,
Namata village, Vunimono, Naila, Dravo, Mokani, Ovea, Cautata, Vatoa, Bau
Island, Nakoroivau, Namuka, Waikete, Vunivaivai, Muana, Visama, Nakelo, Kuiva
and Verata.
The authority is kindly advising its customers residing in
the areas listed above to use water wisely for their immediate needs during
this temporary disruption period.
Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas
as and when the need arises.
And the supply of water is expected to be gradually restored
from 6pm on Friday evening.