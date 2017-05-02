Fiji Time: 10:10 PM on Tuesday 2 May

Media bosses to discuss democracy

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

Update: 5:44PM EDITORS of local newsrooms will be part of a panel tomorrow to publicly discuss the role of media in a democracy.

Dmitri Tarakhovsky, the Regional Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy said the event was aimed at discussing several media issues which also include "how the advancement of social media, online resources and citizen journalism has changed the media environment."

World Press Freedom Day is a United Nations sanctioned commemorative day which aims to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom.

Media organisations and civil society organisations also use the day to evaluate how free they are to do their work and also defend the industry from attacks on their independence.

Another serious part of the day is a stock take of and tribute to journalists who have died on the job.

This year the international theme of the day is "Critical Minds for Critical Times: Media's role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies."

Mr Tarakhovsky said the embassy had consulted the USP and "approached major media outlets, including major newspapers and TV stations" to formulate the panel of speakers.

The final line up is U.S. Ambassador Judith Cefkin, Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls of FemLink Pacific, Nemani Delaibatilki (Editor - The Fiji Sun), Elenoa Baselala (Deputy Editor in Chief, The Fiji Times) and Dr. Shailendra Singh (Head - Journalism Programe, USP).

The American embassy expects 20-50 students, faculty and general public to attend the event which will be held from 11am to 12pm at the performance space of the Australia Pacific Lecture Theater.








