Pageants urged to use Queens post festival

Update: 5:43PM QUEENS who enter a town festival could be more involved in promoting their towns following encouragement from the ministry in charge of pageants.
The association, which organises the annual Miss Fiji
Pageant consists of representatives from each town festival held during the
year.
"During my recent meeting with the Fiji Pageants Association
which is an association of all town festivals in Fiji, I have urged festival
organisations to design programs for queens whereby they can be committed after
the festivals in promoting common themes and activities," Mr Bala said.
Meanwhile, the Vodafone Hibiscus Festival Charity chest today
distributed the $136,979.00 raised at last years festival.
"Festivals such as Hibiscus has grown beyond expectation
leading to new administration requirements including full time staffs and
office,"he said.
"As such township festivals must be supported as it in line
with the Government objective of promoting a common society with common
aspirations."