Pageants urged to use Queens post festival

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

Update: 5:43PM QUEENS who enter a town festival could be more involved in promoting their towns following encouragement from the ministry in charge of pageants.

The association, which organises the annual Miss Fiji Pageant consists of representatives from each town festival held during the year.

"During my recent meeting with the Fiji Pageants Association which is an association of all town festivals in Fiji, I have urged festival organisations to design programs for queens whereby they can be committed after the festivals in promoting common themes and activities," Mr Bala said.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Hibiscus Festival Charity chest today distributed the $136,979.00 raised at last years festival.

"Festivals such as Hibiscus has grown beyond expectation leading to new administration requirements including full time staffs and office,"he said.

"As such township festivals must be supported as it in line with the Government objective of promoting a common society with common aspirations."








