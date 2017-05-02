Pacific energy experts agree to goals

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:42PM ENERGY officials from 20 Pacific island countries have recently agreed to several goals aimed at making forum member countries more efficient.

In a communique with more than 20 planned actions, the highlights of what the experts agreed to include specific energy reduction goals, commitment to creating energy specific legislation and reiterated the need for capacity building.

The officials were part of the five-day regional meeting for Transport and Energy experts which took place in Tonga organised by the Pacific Community (SPC).

In a statement released today, the SPC said the experts were "committed to high priority reforms".

Reforms include the accelerated adoption of energy sector laws aimed at energy efficiency.

"It was agreed that for the effective management and governance of the energy sector, the establishment of a regulator's office and formation of the Pacific Regulators Alliance are required," the SPC statement said.

Another important outcome of the meeting is the commitment to the global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The leaders also endorsed a vision of 100 per cent renewable energy generation for the region.

However, the meeting also agreed there was a need for capacity building reform to meet national, regional and global obligations.

The SPC said the leaders "supported that capacity-building must be based on formal industry-recognised competency-based accreditation."