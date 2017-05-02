16 serious crimes in April

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:54PM SIXTEEN people were charged last month for serious crimes apart from sexual violence offenses.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

These crimes included robbery, aggravated burglary, theft, dangerous driving, and damaging property.

According to the statement out of the 16 people charged, one was a police officer. The police officer was charged with a count of dangerous driving.

Altogether there were 15 separate incidents for the month of April which also recorded 10 victims of these serious crimes.

For the aggravated robbery, burglary and theft offences, the items stolen include mobile phones and cash up to $4000.

There were two cases of aggravated burglary and theft that were withdrawn after discontinuances (Nolle Prosequi) were filed.

Of this, one case of aggravated burglary and theft was withdrawn due to police officers assaulting the accused whilst in police custody.