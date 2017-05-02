Fiji Time: 5:19 PM on Tuesday 2 May

Marine resources at risk

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

Update: 4:52PM SINCE half of Fiji's population live in coastal communities and are heavily dependent on subsistence fishing, there are stark reminders that there are also underlying negative impacts to the positive contributions made by the ocean to our daily livelihoods.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau made the comment at the second National Multi stakeholder Consultations on Oceans in Suva today.

He said while Fiji's fisheries and aquaculture sector contribute to more than 136 million towards our GDP, we also lose out on more than two per cent of our coral reefs per year.

"Scientists have revealed that an opportunity has presented itself through SDG14 and the Ocean Conference and we cannot afford to miss out on this opportunity as the Ocean Conference may just be our best chance to save the ocean,� he said.

Representative of Government, civil society, the private sector and academia were part of the Second National Multi stakeholder Consultations on Oceans in Suva today.

The event was set up so stakeholders can deliberate on a number of important issues that will further bolster Fiji's preparations towards the UN Ocean Conference in June.








