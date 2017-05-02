Fiji grabs 40% of Pacific tourist market

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image South Pacific Tourism Organisation congratulates Fiji tourist industry on 40% market share grab.

Update: 4:46PM FIJI is the top tourist destination in the Pacific, having grabbed forty per cent of visitor arrivals in 2016, the South Pacific Tourism Organisation said.

According to the SPTO, the achievement was made possible by the Fiji government and key Fiji tourism industry partners.

In a statement congratulating industry stakeholders for the figures, the SPTO said Fiji recorded a total of 792,320 visitors in 2016 out of the 2 million visitors to the Pacific throughout the year.

The SPTO said this was an increase of 37,485 visitors from 2015.

"These figures were recently released by the SPTO Research and Statistics Division as part of an analysis of the region�s tourism performance in 2016," the SPTO statement said.

SPTO chief executive officer, Chris Cocker said Fiji Tourism�s position would now be further enhanced by recently completed development to the Nadi International Airport terminal.

"This state of the art facility will contribute to Fiji continuing to be the leading airport hub in the Pacific. True is the saying first impressions are lasting impressions when it comes to the new Nadi International Airport," Mr. Cocker said

"SPTO would like to congratulate and thank the Government of Fiji and ATS for this positive aviation development for the Pacific. This development is an important lesson for the other Pacific Island Countries who would like to develop tourism as it is pertinent that they develop their airports because this is one of the key steps to increasing air access to their respective destinations."