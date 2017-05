/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Farmers attend the first Standing Committee on Economic Affairs public consultation on two Sugar Bills. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHRY

Update: 1:02PM ABOUT 100 sugarcane growers have turned up at Tuva Primary School to participate in the third round of consultations on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry and Sugar cane Growers Fund Amendment Bills.

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chair Lorna Eden said farmers views from the first two consultations had resulted in a lot of changes to the proposed two Bills.

She said media coverage of farmers views had resulted in the changes.