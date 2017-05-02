Sevens franchise must get FRU endorsement

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:01PM ANY plans or talks of establishing a franchise in Fiji should be working through the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU).

Sports Ministry permanent secretary Allison Burchnell made this statement in response to the notion $F35million Super Rugby plan that was earlier proposed by the former Rio Gold Medal winning Fiji 7s coach Ben Ryan.

According to Burchnell it would be difficult to comment on the issue because they (the sports ministry) have not seen any details regarding the franchise.

"But whatever happens in terms of a franchise is going to have to work through the FRU and I am sure the FRU will brief the Minister at the appropriate time," Burchnell said.

FRU chief executive officer John O'Connor said the matter was brought up during their AGM for discussion.