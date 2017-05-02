Sevens franchise must get FRU endorsement

Update: 1:01PM ANY plans or talks of establishing a franchise in Fiji should be working through the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU).
Sports Ministry permanent secretary Allison Burchnell made this statement in
response to the notion $F35million Super Rugby plan that was earlier proposed
by the former Rio Gold Medal winning Fiji 7s coach Ben Ryan.
According to Burchnell it would be difficult to comment on the issue because
they (the sports ministry) have not seen any details regarding the franchise.
"But whatever happens in terms of a franchise is going to have to work
through the FRU and I am sure the FRU will brief the Minister at the
appropriate time," Burchnell said.
FRU chief executive officer John O'Connor said the matter was brought up during
their AGM for discussion.