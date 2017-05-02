Fiji Time: 5:19 PM on Tuesday 2 May

Ministry signs MOU with NGO

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

Update: 1:00PM SIGNING the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) allows us to provide windows of opportunity and access to the youths and schools of host communities and schools in the rural and maritime areas.

Think Pacific co-founder Harry Hunter made this statement during their signing of the MOU with the Ministry of Youth and Sports at their headquarters in Suva earlier today.

Sports Ministry permanent secretary Allison Burchnell represented the Ministry.

According to Hunter as an organisation they are firm believers in working in partnership with the local ministries and organisations.

�As an organisation we feel there is a responsibility that we do our part to provide access and opportunities youths,� Hunter said.

�We shall continue to campaign for physical activities and sports right through from kindergarten, secondary and community level.�








