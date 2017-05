/ Front page / News

Update: 12:59PM THE Vodafone Junior Bati team lost their second game against New Castle Knights 42-12 on Monday night.

Manager Lai Corerega said the game really defined their status and knowledge of the game.

"These NRL clubs have proper system in place for their development players.

"We still need to polish up our defence, minimize giving away of penalties and few factors that the team management have identified," Corerega said.