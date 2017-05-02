Siberia water supply disrupted

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:59PM A BURST main at Siberia junction has disrupted water supply to several areas in Labasa this morning.

The Water Authority of Fiji said supply would be interrupted until 3pm today.

Affected areas include Siberia, Batinikama, Vunivau, Basoga, Soasoa, part of Vunika, Dreketilailai, Vaturekuka, Vatunibale, Low Cost, Bulileka, Boca and Boubale.

Residents residing in these areas are advised to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Supply of water is expected to be restored at 4pm today.