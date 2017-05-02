Missing Ra teenager, found

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Quick dissemination of information about missing Ra Priyashna Anishma Prasad has led to a happy ending. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:58PM POLICE have asked for public support to locate Ra teenager, Priyashna Anishma Prasad .

In a police alert this morning, force spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said the 18 year old from Colasi, Rakiraki has been missing from her home since the April 28.

Priyashna was last seen leaving her home bound for Rakiraki town.

"Her father followed her to town and all attempts made to communicate with her were negative," Ms Naisoro said.

"A report was lodged at the Rakiraki Police Station and anyone with information about her whereabouts is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919."

3.54pm: Police report that Ms Prasad was found at the Suva market today. She is now being returned to her family in Rakiraki.