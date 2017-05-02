Volunteers conduct free clinics

/ Front page / News

FOR the past 16 years, the Sathya Sai Service Organisation Fiji has conducted free health clinics across the Western Division with the aim of providing quality care to impoverished communities and those living in inaccessible areas.

National president Dr Rajat Gyaneshwar said the medical camps had grown immensely since its genesis.

"We started off with about 25 volunteers from Australia, Fiji and New Zealand in the early 2000s and this week we have 92 medical professionals and support staff offering their services free of charge," he said.

"We reach the people who normally would not have received treatment because of financial and access issues and we provide immediate care at no cost whatsoever.

"For example, the eye team will conduct diagnostics and provide glasses straightaway likewise with the dental and medical teams."

Dr Gyaneshwar said funding for the camps were borne by the volunteers themselves.

"The medical professionals take leave from work, they pay their own airfares, accommodation, meals and transportation on the ground.

"So it costs the country and the Sathya Sai Service Organisation Fiji absolutely nothing."

Dr Gyaneshwar added that apart from donating their time and resources, the medical team also conducted lectures for local medical students. "They ran a series of lectures at the University of Fiji where about 120 students participated."

The Sathya Sai Service Organisation medical camps were conducted after seeking prior approval from the Health Ministry.

The team conducted clinics at Nawai Public and Secondary schools on Saturday.

Yesterday a clinic was held at Mulomulo Muslim Primary School, Nadi. Another is scheduled for today at Naria Primary School, Rakiraki, tomorrow at Nadelei Catholic School, Vatukoula, Thursday at Khalsa Primary and College, Ba and at Lovu Sangam College, Lautoka on Friday.