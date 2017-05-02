Fiji Time: 11:38 AM on Tuesday 2 May

Minister highlights OHS importance

Litia Cava
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

EVERY workplace in Fiji must have its own occupational health and safety (OHS) unit to monitor the working condition of the institution, says Employment Minister Jone Usamate.

He made these comments in Parliament last week in response to a question on how the ministry worked to ensure the safety of the working population in Fiji.

Mr Usamate said the launch of Fiji's first Occupational Health and Safety, and Occupational Health Services Profile last Friday was a starting point, a reflection of a country's actual situation.

"The ministry does not want to come around with that big stick to hit people over the head when they do not comply with the requirement, we want people to take the initiative.

"This is in relation to the working conditions, the health status of our working population, the policies currently in place, the institutions and other resources available to look after the occupational health and safety aspect of all our workers," Mr Usamate said.

"Having the profile will enable all stakeholders to understand the important role each one plays in contributing towards improving the health and safety of all our workers."








