Cruise passengers happy with tradition

+ Enlarge this image Handicraft sales executive Matereti Koro (left) shows a warriors club to Australian tourists Jacqueline and Eileen Dixon in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

TOURISTS from a cruise ship that berthed at the Lautoka Port on Saturday said they were happy to see iTaukei tradition and culture still a key part of Fijian life.

Australians Eileen and Jacqueline Dixon, who last visited Fiji about 30 years ago, said when the Golden Princess docked at the Sugar City, one of the first sights that greeted them was a local meke group.

"It has become quite commercialised in the sense that there are a lot more buildings now then there were back in the '90s," the duo said.

"But it is good to see the indigenous dances and music are still being practised.

"This shows that culture is still very intact and tradition is very much alive and this is important because it is what people come to see.

"Also, shopping has improved a lot in Lautoka and the prices of goods are quite reasonable when compared to other places around the world."

The Golden Princess visited Savusavu before coming to Lautoka.

The 290m long ship is operated by Carnival Cruises and has the ability to take up to 2600 passengers and 1100 crew.