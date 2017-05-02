Fiji Time: 11:37 AM on Tuesday 2 May

Anglican Church leaders urged to refine practice

Litia Cava
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

LEADERS and members of the Anglican Church in the Diocese of Polynesia are undergoing training on the importance of "discipleship" at the Kshatriya Hall in Suva.

Reverend Canon Dr Eleanor Sanderson said churches needed to refine the practice of the early teachings.

"People that were alive with the gospel and were sent out, and we think churches, we have a culture where we come and consume.

"We need to send people out to be part of the mission in communities and neighbourhoods and that is a lot harder," Dr Sanderson said.

She said there was a need for church leaders to stress the importance of discipleship to members.

"When the season of Easter ended, when they resurrected Jesus, He said to His disciples before He returned to His Father in Heaven, 'As the father hath sent me so I send you, go make disciples,' so He did not say go and build the church, He said go and make disciples."

The training is part of the church's General Synod this week in which 115 representatives of the Anglican Church from Tonga, Samoa, American Samoa, New Zealand and Fiji will discuss issues affecting the church, pass laws and make decisions which will shape the future of Anglican life and ministry in the Pacific.








